Police investigating a burglary have released an image of a man they want to speak with in connection with the incident.

It happened off Roman Road, Ingatestone, on Friday 10 May.

Essex Police received information that a number of men knocked at a property and told a woman aged in her 80s that her fence needed fixing.

Police understand the men entered her home and they have since used her bank cards to withdraw hundreds of pounds.

The victim’s daughter, who wished not to be named, said: “Mum was very distressed by the whole incident and I believe she was targeted due to her age and vulnerability.

“We have taken steps to increase security at her home but it isn’t a nice feeling to know someone has been inside.

“We’re continuing to care for mum and we’ve had plenty of support from Essex Police and I’d urge any information to report it so they can find the people involved.”

If anyone recognises this man or has any further information about the incident, please call Brentwood CID on 101 quoting the crime reference number 42/82463/19.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers in complete confidence on 0800 555 111.