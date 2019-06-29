New women police officers took part in a ceremony event...the biggest intake of women officers in Essex Police history.

The 25 female Essex Police Constables, took part in a after passing out ceremony in front of their friends and families at Essex Police headquarters.

The team of new cops are record-breakers because they represent the largest intake of women to pass out in Essex Police’s long history.

One of those passing out was PC Victoria Hobson, who just celebrating two months ago following the birth of her niece, Evelyn.

PC Victoria Hobson and Evelyn

Chief Constable Ben-Julian (BJ) Harrington said: “It has been an exciting day for Essex and Essex Police.

“Our force is continuing to grow with keen, enthusiastic people, helping to make our communities safer.

“It is encouraging to see that a third of the 73 passing out today were women, showing our dedication to creating a diverse workforce that truly reflects our diverse county.

“I would like to thank everyone who made today a success and I want to wish our new recruits every success through their policing careers.”

Anyone who wants to join Essex Police, either as a full-time police constable or with Special Constabulary, visit www.essex.police.uk/joinus.