A WOMAN who was seriously injured in a collision in Chelmsford last week has died in hospital.

The woman, aged in her 80s, sustained life-threatening leg injuries following the collision with a skip lorry near to the Tesco Express and KFC in Broomfield Road at 2.20pm on June 19.

She was taken to hospital where, sadly, she died a week later.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "The driver of the lorry, a 32 year-old man from Brentwood, was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and was subsequently released under investigation.

"We are continuing to appeal for anyone who saw what happened or have dash cam of the incident – or the moments before – to call the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting incident 657 of 19 June."

People can also email CollisionAppeal@essex.pnn.police.uk or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.