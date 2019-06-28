Work is underway to ensure day-trippers enjoy this weekend's super heatwave.

Southend Council and its partners are putting plans in place for a sunny weekend, with temperatures expected to reach up to 30 degrees on Saturday.

Measures are being put in place to help visitors find available parking spaces, dispose of litter responsibly, find nearby water stations and reunite lost children with their families.

Southend’s new Community Safety Team will be patrolling the town centre and seafront throughout the weekend.

Drivers are reminded town centre car parking is cheaper than peak-season parking by the beaches, visitors could spend less time and money getting to the beach by parking up in town and walking.

It only costs £3 to park all day on Saturday and Sunday at Southend Civic Centre and the Beecroft Gallery on Victoria Avenue.

There will be staff at Seaways and Fairheads, to help visitors find parking spaces and assist them with paying for parking.

Two new right-hand turn lanes have been completed allowing visitors to access Warrior Square and Tyler Avenue car parks from Queensway without using the Seaway car park roundabout.

The council’s waste contractor, Veolia, is putting extra staff on standby to quickly respond to any issues of beach littering.

Extra beach bins will be made available across the central seafront.

Several businesses in Southend have now signed up to become water refilling stations, allowing visitors to refill their water bottles for free in their premises.

Southend Bid will be continuing to promote its keeping together wristband scheme, which aims to reunite lost children and vulnerable adults with their families.