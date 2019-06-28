A WORLD renowned heavyweight boxer enjoyed a stay at a hotel in Southend after visiting his fans.

Tyson Fury, nicknamed the Gypsy King, came to the Cliffs Pavilion on Wednesday for his first live appearance after his fight with Tom Schwarz in Las Vegas on June 15.

Tyson then travelled to the Seven Hotel on Cliffton Terrance to stay for the night.

The fighter won the hearts of millions during his heavyweight boxing bout against Deontay Wilder last year, where they controversially drew.

Jack Fincham, joint winner of Love Island 2018, conducted an interview with the Gypsy King, hosted by Eddie DOA, who runs his own podcast for sporting events, The Real Offside.

Seven Hotel shared pictures of Tyson's visit on social media, where they said it was "a pleasure" to have him stay.