A TWO-YEAR-OLD girl had part of her nose bitten off by a dog in a savage attack.

Little Alice Eady was attacked by the small cross-bred which was “running loose” back in June 2018 while the family were looking to adopt a dog from AA Dog Rescue Centre.

Once the family had chosen a dog, mum, Olivia Frances-Snook, 22, said she was filling out the paperwork in Latchingdon when a dog, belonging to the centre's owner Karen James, bounded over and jumped on the toddler before it bit off part of her nose.

Family - Oliva Snook with Zach Eady and their three children, Alice Eady 3, Eli Eady 3 months old and Scarlet Eady, aged 2

The full time mum-of-three, from Colchester, said: “We went there to rehome a dog after we saw one on their website and came across one of their dogs.

“After toing and froing, we went to view the dog but when we got there the dog wasn’t there but they said we could look around at their other dogs.

“When it happened I was filling out paperwork because we had seen a dog we wanted to rehome.

“There were dogs running around and they had been put away a couple of times.

“Someone had let them back out again and one of them approached my daughter and she turned around to say hi and it just jumped at her.”

Injury - Alice after the attack

Alice was left crying out in pain as her horrified parents rushed to her aid.

Olivia added: “I just felt shocked. I didn’t know how bad it was. My partner Zach was shouting: ‘She’s missing part of her face.’ “We took her outside and there was so much blood I couldn’t see how bad it was.

“One person threw a towel over her and said she was fine. Someone else came up to us and said she might need a tetanus."

The family went to hospital but were allowed home that night.

Painful - Alice was set upon by one of the dogs

The next day doctors decided the wounds needed stitching and the parents were later told that Alice may even need reconstructive surgery.

Olivia said: “She just had a face full of stitches, it was awful to see her like that.

“Because her cartilage was showing they had to stitch it up.”

At Chelmsford Crown Court on January 4, 2019, James, 49, of Latchingdon, received a 12 month community order for being the owner of a dog out of control which caused injury.

She was also made to pay £250 in compensation, £85 for the victim surcharge and was made subject to a condition of residence.

AA Dog Rescue, now based in Bradwell on Sea, denied claims that the dog attack happened at its centre, despite court documents and the girl's parents stating that was the location.

AA Dog Rescue insisted that the company had moved sites and people attended their old Latchingdon site by mistake.

They said the incident happened on a "private site with a private dog" and had "nothing to do" with the business.