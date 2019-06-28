A court has ordered a German Shepherd should be put down after it caused a woman to suffer a serious injury.

Amanda Fairweather, 54, of Elizabeth Road, Brentwood, was also handed a suspended prison sentence of four months after admitting owning the dangerous dog and losing control.

The incident happened on November 15 last year and was the second serious injury the dog inflicted.

Appearing at Basildon Magistrates' Court on June 3, the bench ordered the destruction of the dog due to the fact that it was the second offence and it was already subject to a destruction order.

Fairweather was also ordered to pay £1,000 compensation to be paid by June 17.

She has also been banned from owning a dog for two years.