Concerns about a request for Essex health authorities to help bail out a major deficit run up by a neighbouring area have been dismissed by the Prime Minister who stressed the Government has increased funding.

It was revealed last week that Cambridge and Peterborough’s Clinical Commissioning Group has run up a deficit of £192million and health partnerships across the East of England were being asked to help bail them out.

In Thurrock £480,000 is being removed from their budget and it means a set-back to a major mental health transformation scheme and in Southend, where £610,000 is being removed, campaigners have accused NHS England of playing local services against each other.

On Thursday, Giles Watling MP for Clacton, questioned Prime Minister Theresa May what she would say to Essex resident who are being asked to pick up the bill.

“Unlike local councils, NHS bodies are not legally required to balance their budget on an annual basis. Cambridgeshire and Peterborough sustainability and transformation partnership is facing ​a deficit of £192 million and other STPs could be raided to bail it out,” he said.

“What would my right honourable friend say to my constituents when they ask why their services should suffer to meet the deficits of others?”

The Prime Minister responded: “Of course we want to ensure that all health trusts and health services are operating properly within their budgets and are able to balance their books.

“I am pleased that this Government have been able to increase the funding available to the national health service, and that will go towards increasing and improving the services his constituents are able to receive.”

Other authorities set to lose money are Basildon and Brentwood CCG, set to lose £788,000, Castle Point and Rochford CCG with £579,000 and Mid Essex CCG which is losing £1,043,000. NHS England has said the money would be paid back within three years.