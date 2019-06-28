A sharp rise in the number of people working at Essex County Council (ECC) diagnosed with work–related stress has peaked.

Pam Parkes, director of organisational development and people, told the council’s policy and scrutiny committee yesterday (June 25) that she believed the trend, that has led to stress, depression and mental health problems being attributed to a third of all sickness absence, is now over.

In 2018/19 a third of ECC employees said stress or mental health related issues was the reason they wanted time off work – an increase of 7.6 per cent on the 2017/18 financial year.

Those in social care were the most vulnerable to mental health issues, the council has admitted.

But Ms Parkes said she believed that the number of emplyees reporting mental health issues had peaked following the sharp increase.

She said: “I would suggest that from the evidence I have seen that the proportion of stress that is determined as work-related has peaked over the last couple years because we have done a lot of a reorganisation so that is unsettling for colleagues.

“There has been a lot of changes to the design of our roles and that can be unsettling.

“People’s roles can become stressful, partly if they don’t have the right resources. I’m talking about technology.”

She added: “And this is my personal opinion but society is just more stressful. You are always receiving emails, text messages, you are always supposed to be present.”

An internal audit also found the absence rate was not a “true reflection” as not all absence because of illness was recorded.

Ms Parkes added: “It was disappointing that we only received limited assurance on an internal review of sick absence management.”

She said the council was restricted in how it managed sickness as the system is uses is “not very intuitive”

“Once we are able to improve the technology then our position in terms of reporting sickness management will improve,” she added.

The council said it does not have figures on work-related stress and how many absences are attributed to poor line management.

Ms Parkes added: “I do not believe – and this is only anecdotal –that it is a line management issue.

“Our staff give line managers quite high scores for line managers.”