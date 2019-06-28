Chelmsford City Council has said plans to turn Chelmsford’s grass verges into rivers of colour by planting them with wild flowers have already started.

Inspired by Rotherham Council in South Yorkshire, Chelmsford Council is currently identifying pieces of land to be transformed into unmown wildlife sanctuaries for insects and other creatures.

Cllr Jude Deakin said: “Our plan for Chelmsford is we want to make it as green – along with the surrounding areas – as we possibly can.

“One of the things we are looking at is to take sections of the parks, which to be fair is already done in Admirals Park. There is an area there which has been left and allowed to grow wild.

“But we are looking to create other wild flower gardens and the opportunity on land that we own to be able to scatter some wild flower seeds and maybe even getting the schools involved in this.”

The council wants ideas and suggestions on where the best areas to seed wild flower could be – it might be a roundabout or a piece of grassland close to a school.

Cllr Deakin added: “We can’t have everything cut totally neat and tidy – we have got to allow some diversity.

“We have got to be able to allow and encourage the bees to come back.

“We are at the very early stages of this – we have had a couple of conversations with officers about the sorts of things we would like to see.”

She said some of the council’s ideas would mean it has to work with Essex County Council, as it owns the verges on the majority of the main roads.

“But as a county councillor I am going to be pursuing that as well so we will be hitting this from more than one angle,” she added.

“We are trying to encourage people to look at this type of thing as wild beauty rather than immediately wondering why nobody has come along to cut the grass.

“I think we are all slowly coming round to the idea that not everything should be neatly hedged and short back and sides.

“People are registering the fact that we have to help maintain wildlife diversity.”

The plan is also likely to save grounds maintenance costs – it is believed that wildflowers are less dense than grass and thus provide better visibility for motorists than thick swathes of grass.

Cllr Deakin added: “At the moment we are starting to identity pieces of land which are going to be plausible.

“We are going to be cutting park land but there could be more sections of parks promoted as a wildlife sanctuary for our little friends and that becomes more interesting for children as well.

“Kids do like looking at creepy crawlies but you have to have somewhere for creepy crawlies to live.”