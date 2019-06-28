CAMPAIGNERS have criticised a social media group set up to shame drug users and homeless people.

The Facebook group, titled “The B Page” saw people sharing photos and videos of people appearing to use drugs on the streets of Southend and Chelmsford.

It has since been deleted but was live for about two weeks and built up 400 members.

One post was reported to the police for offensive content by Samantha Rackley, 40.

She said: “I can’t believe some of the things that were being shared on there. So many were being targeted for using drugs and sleeping rough, when really no one knows exactly what everyone is going through.

“I find it disgusting really, I think more people should be made aware these sorts of groups exist.”

A creator of the group from Southend said: “I made that group, my dad was a smack head, he overdosed and died. Yeah, I have had no answers who was with him who left him to die, so yeah I have no respect for any of them.”

Colin Ball, one of the founders of One Love Soup Kitchen Southend, who provides hot meals and clothes for the homeless, said groups like this go too far.

He said: “It’s my belief that everyone has an opinion, and people can share it.

“You get a lot of people saying, especially around Christmas time when conditions are worse outside, that being homeless is their fault. But that’s not always the case.

“It’s been proven through the work we and other groups do that things can change, but people have to want to be helped, but then you get groups like this where there are going to be comments that are over the top.”