THERE are major train delays this morning due to a signalling fault.

Due to the fault with the signalling system between Stratford and London Liverpool Street trains have to run at reduced speed on some lines.

Train services running to and from these stations will be cancelled, delayed by up to 30 minutes or revised. Disruption is expected until 11am today.

Network rail engineers are on site.

Services are being diverted on to other lines, due to this services will be delayed in and out of Stratford station.

This disruption is also affecting West Anglia services through Stratford into Liverpool Street, and services departing Liverpool Street.

Those who have paid for tickets online are also facing problems due to a network-wide fault.

Greater Anglia said: "Our ticket machines are unable to print prepaid tickets. Please show your booking reference number to a member of staff when asked for it.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused."