BASILDON Council has agreed plans for a 50mph limit along a stretch of the A127 to cut air pollution.

Last night, Basildon councillors agreed the plans for the major road between Fortune of War and the Pound Lane junction.

It comes after pressure from the Government to reduce air pollution.

The debate was wrapped up quickly and voted in favour by 39 with just one abstention.

Gavin Callaghan, Labour council leader said he's against Government pressure for a congestion charge.

He tweeted: "A clear, strong and decisive message to the Conservative Government in Westminster.

"Basildon Council will not accept a congestion charge, so think again."

Andrew Baggott, the leader of the Conservative group, said: "On important issues such as this, we are willing to work with the administration to put the residents of the borough first."

"The introduction of a congestion charge would be detrimental to the borough, drive businesses and jobs out of the area, and will push traffic into the town, causing congestion and pollution."