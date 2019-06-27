NURSES working in the Braintree area have been ordered not to treat anyone outside the same postcode following the outbreak of a potentially deadly bacterial infection.

Members of the Mid Essex Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) met for the first time today since it was revealed 12 people living in Braintree, Maldon and Chelmsford had died after contracting Invasive Group A Streptococcal.

The infection is a bacteria that can be found in the throat and on the skin which can become deadly if it enters the body and organs such as muscles, lungs, or even the bloodstream.

A total of 32 cases have been recorded in mid Essex so far, with the majority of people affected said to be elderly who were being treated for chronic wounds in the community.

During the quarterly board meeting, which was held in public at the Spring Lodge Community Centre in Witham, it was revealed that the majority of deaths caused by the bacterial infection had occurred recently, however the first two cases of the infection were reported in the Braintree area back in February.

Those who had contracted the infection were said to be mainly receiving care in their own home.

The CCG set up a helpline earlier this week following the announcement of the outbreak.

Board members were told 81 calls had been made to the helpline in two and a half days, with queries ranging from "signposting to clinical concerns".

Speaking during the meeting, Dr Anna Davey, chair of the Mid Essex CCG, said: "We have put in place measures to prevent the spread of this infection, including giving all community nurses and staff who treat patients with chronic wounds antibiotic prophylaxis.

"A deep clean of all community nurse bases has been conducted on all premises and to ensure the infection does not spread out of the locality, district nurses and teams working within the CM7 Braintree area are only working within this postcode for the time being.

"This is because the majority of cases have been in this area."

The meeting went on to hear from Public Health England's deputy director of health protection, Dr Jorg Hoffmann, who admitted there was no timeframe for when the outbreak would be declared over.

He said: "It is difficult to predict when the outbreak will be over. With this one, you can carry the infection without being ill for long periods of time on the skin.

"Whilst the incubation period for strep A is probably days when exposed and susceptible, we would probably have to wait a significant number of weeks having no new cases to be able to say this outbreak is over."

The CCG says it will launch an independent review into the outbreak once it is officially declared over. An investigation into the cause of the outbreak is continuing and experts say the risk to the wider public is low as the infection is “rare”.

Witham MP Priti Patel says three people in her constituency have contracted the invasive strand of strep A, with two sadly dying from the infection.

Chelmsford MP Vicky Ford has also confirmed four constituents have been affected, with two of those also dying as a result.

Anyone with concerns should call a Freephone helpline on 03000 032124.

Lines are open Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm.