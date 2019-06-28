A PAIR of thugs who punched, threatened to shoot and throw acid over a grandad during a terrifying robbery have been jailed for a total of eight years.

Martin Ottway, 37, and Nicky O’Halloran, 35, entered Jonathan Dunkin’s 7 two 11 store, in High Street, Clacton, at around 10.40pm on April 27.

Ottway, of Croft Road, Clacton, went over the alcohol section, picked up three cans of beer before approaching the till to pay.

Taking him by surprise, he grabbed Mr Dunkin over the counter with both hands and pulled him down forwards.

A struggle ensued and the victim was punched in the head three times by O’Halloran, of Granville Road, Clacton, who had gone behind the counter to help subdue the victim.

Steven Mould, prosecuting, said: “The first man says ‘if you do not let go I will get my gun’ and then threatened to burn him with acid. The victim resisted and was forced into the counter.”

The pair made off with £167.50 in cash, £150 in newspaper vouchers and the till was damaged so badly it needed repairing at a cost of £1,650.

The whole raid was captured on CCTV and both men were arrested before admitting charges of robbery as a joint enterprise at court.

Mr Dunkin said in his victim impact statement the attack left him physically bruised but also worried about when the next robbery would take place at his shop.

The statement said: “These two petty criminals damaged my livelihood for little more than one day pay on minimum wage. The only reason they do not have jobs is that they are too lazy to do a day’s work for what they can steal in ten minutes.”

Christopher Whitcombe, mitigating for Ottway, said his client was in the grips of an alcohol and drug addiction at the time.

“He has written a full and frank apology for all the damage which he caused to the victim,” he said.

O’Halloran, who was medically discharged from the Army after tours of Iraq and Afghanistan due to PTSD, was also an addict at the time of the offence.

Steven Levy, mitigating, said: “He says he was in a dark place at that time, brought about because his child was in care.”

Sentencing each man to four years in prison, Judge David Turner labelled the duo’s actions “shameful”.

He said: “This was an unprovoked and undeserved violent and frightening attack on the proprietor of the shop.”

Following the sentencing, a defiant Mr Dunkin said he would not be retiring or handing over the reigns to the shop.

Jonathan Dunkin

“It is a coping strategy for me as I sustained brain damage when I was younger.

“Without it I would sit and sulk in the house on my own.

“I am quite happy with the sentence but I am sure it won’t be the last robbery at my shop.”

In February, Scott Cotier was jailed for four and-a-half year for attempting to rob 7 to 11 with an imitation firearm.