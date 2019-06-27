A NEW case of the deadly dog disease Alabama Rot has been confirmed in Manningtree.

It is the first case of the often fatal condition ever to be confirmed in Essex.

Another new case of the disease has been confirmed in Ivybridge, Devon.

Both cases were confirmed by Anderson Moores Veterinary Specialists.

In total, the country has now seen 188 confirmed cases across 39 counties since 2012, with 52 cases in 2018 and 13 in 2019.

This disease, also known as cutaneous and renal glomerular vasculopathy, is still very rare, so vets are advising dog owners to remain calm but vigilant, and seek advice from their local vet if their dog develops unexplained skin lesions.

The initial symptoms of the disease are skin lesions on the legs, chest and abdomen followed by renal involvement.

The disease was first identified in Alabama in the 1980s.

Any concerned owners can find advice and a map of confirmed cases at vets4pets.com/stop-alabama-rot.