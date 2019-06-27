A CHOIR made up of blind veterans has released its first record to mark Armed Forces Day, helping a south Essex man to sing again when he thought he never would.

The Blind Veterans UK choir, called Vision in Song, consists of ten ex-servicemen from the Army, Navy and RAF from across Essex, including former Royal Artillery wireless operator Ted Cruse.

Ted, from Basildon, served with the Royal Artillery between 1954 and 1960.

At the age of age 62, Ted was diagnosed with glaucoma, an eye condition where the optic nerve, which connects the eye to the brain, becomes damaged.

The 82-year-old hasn’t let his condition stop him from pursuing his passion, saying: “Vision in Song has given all of us a chance to sing again when we thought we never would.

“I was a choirboy as a child and even sang at the Queen’s coronation at Westminster Abbey, having been classed as pitch-perfect during Sandringham choir camp.

“There is a real sense of camaraderie in the group and we all really look forward to rehearsals.”

In honour of Armed Forces Day which falls on Saturday, the choir of veterans, whose ages range from 76 to 96, have released their first EP, which includes three wartime classics - Pack Up Your Troubles In Your Old Kit Bag, It’s A Long Way to Tipperary and the title track Sing As We Go.

Vision in Song members meet regularly for rehearsals where they are supported by choir mistress Jane Gould, accordion player Margaret Hunter and volunteer Reg Morris.

The group, which also performs patriotic anthems and jazz hits, has already hosted its first concerts, making its debut at the Lawn in Rochford last year.

Jennie Hammond, the Essex Community Team Leader from Blind Veterans UK, helped form the choir after making a home visit to a blind veteran who had a desire to sing again.

She said: “It all started with visiting one of our veterans, called Danny.

“I visited him at home and was really moved by his story.

“He had a great love of singing but when he lost his sight he was unable to be accommodated by his old choir.

“I made it my mission to make sure Danny could sing as part of a choir group again.

“The rehearsals have really brought the group together and provided companionship which is so crucial in combating the isolation that is so often felt in older people, particularly if they have a disability like sight loss.”

Danny Williams, 78, from Harwich, said: “Jennie asked me what I missed most since my sight loss and without hesitation I told her it was being part of a singing group.

“Words cannot express how much joy Vision In Song has given me and I’m so thankful to Jennie and Blind Veterans UK for making it happen.”

All songs are available for download and stream on online music services, with proceeds being donated to Blind Veterans UK, which helps ex-service men and women rebuild their lives after sight loss.