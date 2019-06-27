AN Air India plane which was travelling to Newark was diverted to Stansted Airport this morning (June 27).

The flight was diverted at around 9.50am following reports of a security alert, reportedly a bomb threat.

The plane was flying over Northern Ireland when it was sent to Stansted - the UK's airport for dealing with security alerts.

It comes after residents reported hearing a sonic boom over the Midlands as RAF jets rushed to meet the plane and escort it to the Essex airport.

Stansted Airport closed its runway for a short time earlier but has confirmed it has now reopened.

#UPDATE Our runway has now re-opened and is fully operational following a precautionary landing of Air India flight.

We are sorry for any disruption caused by the incident and would like to thank you for your patience. — London Stansted Airport (@STN_Airport) June 27, 2019

Essex Police say the plane is currently at the airport and officers are making enquiries.