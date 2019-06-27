AN Air India plane which was travelling to Newark was diverted to Stansted Airport this morning (June 27).
The flight was diverted at around 9.50am following reports of a security alert, reportedly a bomb threat.
The plane was flying over Northern Ireland when it was sent to Stansted - the UK's airport for dealing with security alerts.
It comes after residents reported hearing a sonic boom over the Midlands as RAF jets rushed to meet the plane and escort it to the Essex airport.
Stansted Airport closed its runway for a short time earlier but has confirmed it has now reopened.
#UPDATE Our runway has now re-opened and is fully operational following a precautionary landing of Air India flight.— London Stansted Airport (@STN_Airport) June 27, 2019
We are sorry for any disruption caused by the incident and would like to thank you for your patience.
Essex Police say the plane is currently at the airport and officers are making enquiries.
