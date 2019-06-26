Jeremy Hunt has been spotted enjoying a milkshake and talking to market traders as he arrived in Chelmsford on the campaign trail to become the country's next PM.

The foreign secretary is currently up against Boris Johnson in a race to secure the seat in number 10.

Chelmsford MP Vicky Ford joined Mr Hunt as he walked around the city centre, pausing to enjoy a milkshake and to talk to market traders about his plans to boost high streets across the UK.

Mr Hunt started the day in Canvey as he travels across Essex looking to secure votes from Conservative party members.

A Tory leadership contest was triggered after Theresa May tried and failed three times to get her Brexit deal through the Commons.