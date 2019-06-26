A MAN has died after a crash in South Woodham Ferrers.

Police and ambulance crews were rushed to the scene in Old Wickford Road at around 1.50pm on Tuesday.

A spokesman for the ambulance service said: "Two ambulances, a rapid response vehicle, ambulance officer and Essex and Herts Air Ambulance were called to a collision on Old Wickford Road at around 1.50pm yesterday (June 25).

"Sadly, despite our best efforts, a man died at the scene."

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We were called at about 1.45pm on Tuesday June 25 with reports a red Vauxhall Combo had left the road in Old Wickford Road, South Woodham Ferrers.

"It had collided with a tree.

"The driver, a man aged in his 60s, was treated at the scene by paramedics. Sadly he died at the scene.

"Enquiries are ongoing and anyone who was in the area at the time is asked and saw what happened is asked to call the serious collision investigation unit on 101 quoting incident 617 of June 25."