MORE than 5,000 drivers ran red lights in Essex last year, figures show.
The data - obtained by comparison site Go Compare under freedom of information laws - shows Essex ranked 5th highest out of 10 constabulary areas for the number of drivers ignoring traffic lights.
The figures showed 5,422 drivers were caught in 2018.
The data also shows Ford, Vauxhall and Mercedes were the car makes most likely to run a red light.
Of the handful of constabularies that were able to provide details on makes and models committing offences, 2,833 Fords were caught in 2018, which included 71 Fiestas and 53 Focuses.
Last year there were more than 61,600 vehicles caught running red lights across 18 police constabularies — a nine per cent decrease from the previous year’s tally of 67,910.
Red light running by constabulary
Police Scotland - 11,685 cases recorded in 2018
Nottinghamshire Police - 9,805
Avon and Somerset Constabulary - 9,675
Merseyside Police - 7,134
Essex Police - 5,422
Leicestershire Constabulary - 4,569
Greater Manchester Police - 3,592
Northumbria Police - 2,805
Hertfordshire Constabulary - 2,094
Kent Police - 1,790
North Wales Police - 860
Staffordshire Police - 714
Dorset Police - 619
Bedfordshire Police - 427
Cambridgeshire Constabulary - 200
Cleveland Police - 166
Wiltshire Police - 96
Durham Constabulary - 17
