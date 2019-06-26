COLCHESTER Zoo is offering 10 per cent off to those who buy a Zoo Pass in July.

The saving is more than £22 for a family of four and families would only need to visit three times throughout the year for the pass to pay for itself.

Adult Gold Passes which are usually £65.99 can be bought for £59.39 in July.

Children's Gold Passes which are usually £45.99 can be bought for £41.39.

The pass can be used throughout the year for events including Starlight Nights, Shriek Week, Fright Nights and The Magic of Christmas.

This offer is available online and in person from July 1 to July 31.