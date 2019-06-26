Tory leadership candidate Jeremy Hunt has arrived on Canvey this morning.

The foreign secretary arrived outside the Haystack on Canvey at about 9.30am this morning to meet residents and Conservative voters as part of his campaign to be the next Prime Minister.

Speaking to a small crowd he said: "This country has more potential than anywhere else in the world.

"We've got the best universities in Europe, tech start ups, entrepeneurs, grit and determination.

"Then we can get on and spread the wealth to our NHS and our education system.

"And we've got to get more young people voting conservative."

The former health secretary is the underdog in the race to be the country's leader behind frontrunner Boris Johnson.

