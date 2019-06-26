A GAY couple were attacked on a night out at a Colchester pub in a vile homophobic incident.

Marcus Taylor and partner Nate Harlan were drinking with friends in the garden of the Purple Dog in Eld Lane on Saturday when the unprovoked attack led to Marcus being clawed and kicked.

Nate also suffered a suspected fractured wrist.

The couple said a man in the beer garden began by calling them “poofs” and the abuse continued.

They were called “queers”

and “snowflakes” before he asked them about their sexuality.

A pint of beer was also thrown over the couple.

A second man joined in before a woman who was with them became aggressive.

Marcus, 33, a project manager from Braintree, said: “They were going for about ten minutes when she spat, that’s when it got violent.

“She clawed at my neck and ripped my top off and snapped off my watch.

“One of the men then grabbed hold of me and pushed me against the fence.

“I fell down and I was pushed between two picnic tables and forced down and kicked.

“The other male was hitting my partner.

“We are not the type you would assume are gay.

“Can you image if it was someone less able to defend themselves?

“It shouldn’t be happening in this day and age.”

Marcus said pub staff escorted the trio out and a PSCO arrived to take details before he and Nate, 28, left.

Marcus received a text message on Sunday to confirm the incident had been logged and was given a reference number.

On Monday they went to Colchester General Hospital’s accident and emergency department after fearing Nate’s wrist could be fractured.

Marcus had posted details of what happened on Facebook.

He said someone at the hospital had read the post realised they were the victims and discreetly told them the alleged female attacker had also just arrived at A&E with injuries.

Marcus dialled 999 but the suspect had left by the time officers arrived.

A police spokesman said: “We were called with reports two people had been assaulted and subjected to homophobic abuse on Saturday at 8.40pm.

“Our nearest officer, a PCSO who was patrolling nearby, attended the scene shortly after the assault being reported.

“The suspects had left the scene. Further PCSOs were deployed to help with enquiries.

“We received a call at 5pm on Monday with reports one of the people involved had been seen at Colchester Hospital.

“We attended the hospital a short time later, but the suspect had left.”

Anyone with information can PC Darin Patrick on 101 quoting reference 42/98408/19.