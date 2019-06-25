A TEENAGE cancer survivor who took GCSE exams in hospital has launched a campaign to help stop other children from suffering.

Lucy Pritchard, 18, from Benfleet was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma in April 2017, days before her sixteenth birthday.

Survivor - Lucy

Personal - the pins which tell her story

Lucy was diagnosed with cancer after a small lump was found on her neck and, following several tests, the family received the shocking diagnosis.

Lucy was soon transferred to University College Hospital in London where she went through four rounds of chemotherapy treatment and was placed on steroids.

Despite going through gruelling treatment, coping with numerous side effects and at one point taking 27 tablets a day, Lucy studied for her GCSEs and even took two tests whilst in hospital.

Lucy and her family were supported by the cancer and now want to give something back.

She is now hoping to help others through a national campaign in partnership with cancer charity CLIC Sargent and JD Wetherspoon.

A limited edition pin badge has been created based on her story which will raise vital funds and awareness around the UK to help other young people.

Her mum, Claire Pitchford, said: “I am so proud of Lucy.

“Her attitude throughout her treatment was amazing and her quiet determination was really inspiring.

“It’s great to know that, through JD Wetherspoon, we will be able to help the next family who needs that support from CLIC Sargent.

“I hope we see people across Essex wearing Lucy’s badge because it will make such a difference to families like ours.”

The three limited edition CLIC Sargent pin badges are available now in JD Wetherspoon pubs for a £1 suggested donation although more would be gratefully received.

Supporters can also text donate to 88010 to give a further two pounds to the cause.

For more information about CLIC Sargent’s work, go to www.clicsargent.org.uk.