Two men have been jailed for a total of 12 years over a burglary where a woman was tied up and tens of thousands of pounds worth of jewellery and cash were stolen.

Darren Girling, 42, of East Crescent, Canvey, and Jamie Langley, 29, of London Road, Westcliff, were convicted of burglary with violence after a trial and have been jailed this week.

The victim, a woman in her 70s, had been asleep at her home in Creephedge Lane, East Hanningfield when she was woken by two men inside the address at around 4am on May 16, 2017.

One of the men climbed on top of her, grabbed her, and demanded she show them where her safe is.

She was then assaulted, tied up and then threatened again before the men took money, jewellery and an air pistol before making off.

In total, items worth a six-figure sum were taken.

Witnesses reported seeing two men getting into a blue/silver Ford Focus in the Augustin Way area of Bicknacre at around 5.45am and property belonging to the victim was found there later in the day.

The car was registered to 65 year-old Alan Girling who confirmed to officers he was the owner and sole user.

Through their investigations detectives identified 29 year-old Jamie Langley as one of the men who carried out the burglary while another man – 42 year-old Darren Girling – had been waiting in a vehicle nearby.

Both men were arrested when a silver BMW Compact, on false number plates, was stopped on the A1245 between the Rettendon Turnpike and Rawreth on May 19.

Langley was later identified in a line-up as one of the men seen in the Augustine Way area of Bicknacre and forensic evidence linked him to a screwdriver recovered from the same place.

Darren Girling, of East Crescent, Canvey and Langley, of London Road, Westcliff were charged with burglary with violence.

Alan Girling, of Seaview Parade, St Osyth, was charged with perverting the course of justice.

Langley admitted the charges against him at a hearing at Chelmsford Crown Court in June 2018 but the Girling’s both pleaded not guilty.

However, following a trial at the same court Darren and Alan Girling were found guilty on Wednesday, May 8.

On the same date Alan Girling was given a nine month sentence suspended for 18 months, ordered to carry out 50 hours of unpaid work, and told to pay £2,500 costs.

Yesterday (Monday 24 June) Langley and Girling were jailed for six years each. Langley is already serving a 10 year sentence in connection with an aggravated burglary on Canvey Island in November 2017 and his six year jailed term will run consecutively with that.

Following the sentencing Detective Inspector Steve Nelson, from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: “The victim in this case was subjected to a terrifying ordeal in her own home in the middle of the night.

“No-one should feel unsafe in their own home let alone be threatened and assaulted.

“Jamie Langley was one of the men who put the victim through this harrowing experience, while Darren Girling was waiting outside as the getaway driver and the vehicle used to drive the offenders away from the scene belonged to Alan Girling.

“Langley was left no option but to admit his crimes due to the evidence against him but Darren and Alan Girling forced the victim to re-live the ordeal through a trial.

“All three are culpable for the distress she felt. They are dangerous, nasty men and I am glad they are now behind bars.”