Passengers are being asked to postpone their train journeys to London after a person was hit by a train.

The incident happened between Colchester and Marks Tey this morning and means trains are not able to run.

Greater Anglia are unable to run between Colchester and Witham, Marks Tey and Sudbury and a reduced service will run between Witham and Shenfield and North of Colchester to Clacton, Ipswich and Norwich.

Marks Tey to Sudbury service is also suspended as a result.

The train that operates the Marks Tey Sudbury line has been unable to depart from the depot at Colchester and the service is currently suspended.

In a Tweet Greater Anglia said: "Customers are asked TO POSTPONE their journey between Norwich, Ipswich, Clacton On Sea, Colchester and Liverpool Street and between Braintree and Witham this is because a person has been hit by a train between #Colchester and Marks Tey."

