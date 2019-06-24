AN inconsiderate driver who parked inches behind an emergency ambulance’s door has been slammed as “selfish” by paramedics.

The East of England Ambulance Service crew was called to a patient in Westcliff, but returned to the vehicle to find they were trapped and unable to access the rear of the ambulance.

The paramedics took to social media to vent their frustration and urge drivers to be more respectful in future.

The paramedics returned to their vehicle after being called to the house in Westcliff on Thursday to find they were blocked by the car despite a sign on the back of the ambulance instructing drivers to leave at least four meters of space.

Addressing the driver of the car on social media, the paramedic wrote: “Thanks to the individual who parked up approximately 1ft behind an emergency ambulance attending a call.”

“Show some respect – it’s likely one of your neighbours and your inconsiderate act could have caused a delay in time-critical care. With the step extending from the rear of the ambulance, you left approximately 1ft for us to potentially get our ramp down and a trolley behind that.”

The post attracted widespread condemnation on social media and was shared more than 200 times with many readers expressing support for the crew and praising their work for the community.

The East of England Ambulance Service has also backed their paramedics and urged motorists to be more considerate.

A spokeswoman for the service said: “It is essential motorists give the best access possible to our vehicles because every minute counts in an emergency and we would ask the public to park with consideration.

“Considerate parking includes thinking about blind spots for oncoming vehicles, ensuring an ambulance is able to travel through the road without problems, and helping crews park very close to the address we’re called to.”