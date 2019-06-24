A driver who was caught five times over the drink drive limit despite already being banned from driving has been jailed for 20 weeks.

Last week officers in Thurrock stopped a woman driver who initially smelt of alcohol.

When officers carried out tests, it revealed she was five times over the legal limit, before searching her records revealed she was already disqualified from driving until 2024 for drink driving.

She has now been jailed for 20 weeks, banned from driving for an additional four years and three months and must pay a £115 victim surcharge.