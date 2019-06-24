Southend Airport is introducing a new traffic management system which will prevent drivers from stopping in the roads surrounding the terminal.

In order to reduce congestion and improve passenger safety, the existing no stopping zones - soon to be marked with red lines - on the approach roads to the airport will be monitored and regulated from July 1.

Drivers who stop in the restricted zone could be fined up to £100 if caught by the new enforcement vehicle which will be patrolling the area.

From July 1, the dedicated vehicle with onboard mobile CCTV and Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) equipment, operated by specialist airport traffic management company Vehicle Control Services, will be monitoring the roads.

Prominent signage advising drivers of the importance of complying with the existing highway restrictions is now being installed throughout the relevant areas, and the current double yellow lines are being replaced with red lines.

Glyn Jones, CEO of Stobart Aviation said: “As the airport grows, the approach roads will inevitably get busier. This could become dangerous if there are lots of vehicles stopping illegally, and that could lead to accidents. We are taking this action to avoid this situation.

“We urge passengers to make use of the free option in the Long Stay 3 car park, which is just a 150m walk from the terminal doors. We are proud to be the only London airport to provide a free drop off/pick up option just a few minutes’ walk from the terminal and we encourage our passengers to use this facility, help prevent congestion and keep their fellow travellers safe.”

The measures come just weeks after the airport removed the free five-minute drop off option in the short-stay car park right outside the terminal.

It has been replaced by 15 minutes free parking at one of the long stay car parks which airport bosses say is just a four-minute walk from the entrance.