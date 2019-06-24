South Essex is set for a heatwave over the weekend, which is, of course, quite nice.

But forecasters say we could have to cope with heavy rain and thunderstorms first, which could lead to widespread disruption.

There is a yellow weather warning in place for today and tomorrow, which could lead to flooding and disruption.

Temperatures will, though, remain high, with the temperatures set to hit 25°C or 26°C today and tomorrow.

But as the weather warning clears, it will make way for fresher days on Thursday and Friday, with temperatures struggling to get beyond 18°C.

But the weekend is set to see the mercury hit 24°C on both Saturday and Sunday with spells of unbroken sunshine.

Bring. On. The. Weekend.