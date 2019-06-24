A WOMAN who was arrested after two RAF jets were scrambled to escort a plane back to Stansted Airport has been bailed.

Essex Police says the 25-year-old, who is from Maidenhead, Berkshire, has been released on bail until Tuesday, July 30.

The woman had been arrested on suspicion of common assault, criminal damage and endangering an aircraft following an incident on a Jet2 plane.

Jet2 said there had been an "extremely disruptive passenger" on board its flight from Stansted to Dalaman in Turkey on Saturday, forcing the aircraft to return to the London airport.

Two Typhoon fighter aircraft caused a sonic boom in the area as they escorted the plane back to Stansted, prompting people to call 999 as they feared there had been an explosion.

One man described the noise as a "huge bang" which "nearly blew my window out".

Essex Police's Force Control Room tweeted to say it had received 202 calls in just one hour.

A Jet2 spokeswoman said: "We are aware of an incident regarding an extremely disruptive passenger on a flight from Stansted to Dalaman earlier this evening.

"The aircraft has returned safely and we are liaising with the relevant authorities to support their investigation.

"We are working hard to ensure the remaining customers reach their destination as soon possible."

An Essex Police spokeswoman said: "We were made aware of a disruptive passenger on an inbound flight to Stansted on Saturday June 22.

"There is a possibility that residents nearby may have heard a loud noise, often associated with a sonic boom, as the aircraft descended into Stansted airspace.

"Officers attended and arrested a 25-year-old woman on suspicion of two assaults and endangering an aircraft."