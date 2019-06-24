THERE is major disruption on Greater Anglia train lines this morning due to a fault with the signalling system at London Liverpool Street.

All lines have now reopened but some train services running to and from this station are either cancelled, delayed or revised.

Normal services will be provided as soon as possible.

Network Rail engineers have found and repaired the fault.

However due to train and crew displacements it may take longer than expected to restore the train services to normal.

All lines are affected.

London Overground services in and out of Liverpool Street station are also disrupted.

Ticket restrictions for today have been lifted.