The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms in Essex.

The warning is in place from midnight until the end of Tuesday.

It covers all of Essex but the forecaster said not everyone would see rain over the two days.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist, Dan Suri said: “Whilst some places within warning areas could miss thunderstorms altogether and enjoy a warm, bright day, where they do develop torrential downpours, hail, lightning and gusty winds are likely and a few spots could see as much as 40-60mm of rain in one hour – which is very unusual for the UK."

Commenting on the potential impacts from these thunderstorm, Dan said: “With the potential for a large volume of water in a short time, there is a significant risk of flash flooding, fast flowing or deep flowing water causing danger to life and very difficult driving conditions in places.”

“As such we are urging the public to keep a close eye on our forecasts and warnings, especially on Met Office social media and video broadcasts as these will capture the latest details for your area.”