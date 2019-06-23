A TEENAGER who led police on a 14 mile police chase along the A12 has been sentenced to 20 montrhs youth detention.

Police attempted to stop Peri Wacey, 18, after discovering the car he was driving was stolen.

Essex Police spotted the silver Renault Espace as it joined the A12 near Colchester and drove along the southbound carriageway.

Wacey left the road at junction 28, by the Jobserve Community stadium, and then re-joined the A12 at junction 29, the Ardleigh Interchange.

He headed towards Ipswich ignoring the blue flashing lights from the police car attempting to stop him.

Wacey led the police on a chase along the A12 before he collided with the central reservation and was forced to stop near Copdock.

The incident happened at 11.30pm on May 8 this year.

He was subsequently charged with aggravated vehicle taking, dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

At a hearing on Friday June 7 he admitted aggravated vehicle taking, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

He also admitted careless driving in Upper Orwell Street in Ipswich, driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance in relation to a second incident on Woodbridge Road, Ipswich, on May 3.

Wacey, of Norwich Road in Ipswich, was sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday.

He has been sentenced to 20 months youth detention and disqualified from driving for three years and 10 months.

Superintendent Kerry Cutler said: “To see Wacey convicted for these incidents is no more than he deserves – his actions at the wheel were highly irresponsible and dangerous and it is incredibly fortunate that no-one was seriously injured or died in the incidents described.

"His guilty plea indicates some remorse but this does not excuse his flagrant disregard for the safety of other road users or the officers who were involved in the pursuit.”