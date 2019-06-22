A loud "explosion" has been heard across Essex - reaching as far as Billericay.

The loud bang was heard at roughly 6.45pm and sparked concern as residents began to call emergency services - with some taking to social media to describe their house "shaking".

It has been confirmed as a sonic boom from a passing aircraft.

Reports were coming in from all over Essex including Harlow, Brentwood, Chelmsford and as far as Billericay.

Bishops Stortford police tweeted: “Large number of 999 calls coming in about a loud explosion. We have liaised with @EssexPoliceUK who are confirming that this is a sonic boom from a passing aircraft."

It is believed the sonic boom was caused by RAF Typhoons as they broke the sound barrier.