At least £10,000 worth of tools were stolen from a van - sparking an urgent police appeal.

Between £10,000 and £15,000 worth of tools were stolen from a silver Vauxhall van as it was parked outside the Lakeside Ikea in Heron Way on Saturday 8 June.

It is believed that the theft occurred between 10am and 12pm that day.

Anyone with information about this incident, or who may have had dash cam footage activated in the car park between these times, is asked to call 101.

The crime reference number to quote is 42/89821/19.

You can also speak to Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or submit a report through their website.