A pub in Brentwood High Street has had its licence suspended following concerns about alleged drug activity on the premises.

The Swan, which is run by Greene King, was one of many addresses targeted in a series of dawn raids in the town on Wednesday, 12 June.

The operation resulted in eighteen arrests and, the next day, four men were charged with drugs offences.

A sub-committee of Brentwood Borough Council heard concerns from our officers yesterday, June 21, and agreed to suspend The Swan’s licence until a full hearing could take place.

The Swan has 21 days in which it can appeal.

The pub cannot sell alcohol or provide regulated entertainment until an appeal has been heard before a magistrates’ court.

Chief Inspector Lewis Basford, District Commander for Brentwood and Epping, said: “Last week I promised that we would support pubs and clubs in tackling the ongoing issue of Class A drug supply in Brentwood.

“I want to assure you that this remains the case, except in cases where this problem is wilfully ignored, or simply accepted, by management on the premises and reported drug taking is allowed in the open with no consequences.

“I am pleased that the councillors understood the issues and decided that suspension of the licence was the most appropriate step to take at this time”.

The four men charged following last week’s operation will next appear at Basildon Crown Court on July 11.

A further fourteen people arrested during the operation have been released under investigation as our enquiries continue.