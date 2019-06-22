A CYCLIST has raised £3,500 after biking a huge 871 miles from John O’ Groats to Canvey... and surprised himself by wanting to do it all again.

Rotarian James Pelgram, from South Woodham Ferrers, crossed the finish line on Sunday after his 12-day endurance test.

He took on the mammoth task of riding from John O’ Groats to Canvey and has raised over £3,500.

Mr Pelgram, a member of the Canvey Island rotary club, cycled through the Scottish highlands, flooded Lincolnshire and the English countryside, to raise cash for Prostate Cancer UK.

The 55-year-old, said: “It was twelve days of solid cycling.

“It was just me and my bike, cycling 75 to 90 miles a day.

“When I got back, I thought I would have wanted to throw my bike in a skip, but actually I wanted to turn around and do the whole thing again.

“The weather was a bit grim but I want to do something similar again.

“I wanted to encourage people to be aware of prostate cancer, especially people my age.”

Mr Pelgram added he was humbled by the amount of support people have given him during his ride and wanted to thank everyone for their donations.

He added “I met some really nice people. A man in Berwick repaired my bike when the chain snapped and the tourists I spoke to in Scotland donated £25.”

To make a donation to Mr Pelgram’s cause, visit

https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/canvey-coast-rotary-satellite-club-rotaryride