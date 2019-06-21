Two people who assisted a prisoner after he escaped custody in Chelmsford have been convicted.

At Basildon Crown Court yesterday, Thursday, June 20, Bertie Palmer, 48, of Tilney Road, Dagenham, was jailed for six months and Lauren Wake, 27, of Blackborne Road, Dagenham, received eight months, suspended for two years, after admitting assisting an offender.

Wake was also ordered to complete 20 days rehabilitation activity requirement and must respect the conditions of a two month curfew.

On May 27, 2017, Mark Davis, 31, of no fixed address, was being taken to Chelmsford Prison after being charged with offences.

While in Chelmsford, he managed to escape before travelling to West Mersea.

He called his former partner, Wake, for help and the two spent the night together in Southend.

The following day they made the 300-mile journey to Newquay where they met his uncle, Palmer, who was on holiday.

Over the coming days, Davis was ferried around the country.

He was later seen on CCTV hugging Palmer at Paddington train station before staying in Cardiff.

Davis and Wake were arrested in Romford on June 6, 2017, and Palmer was voluntarily interviewed on November 21, 2017.

Davis was jailed for six months at Chelmsford Crown Court on October 10, 2017, for escaping from lawful custody.

Investigating officer DS David Wilkinson, of Brentwood CID, helped lead the man hunt.

He said: “Davis was wanted and with the help of Wake and Palmer, he was able to travel around the country and avoided capture.

“Davis was arrested a number of weeks later and we compiled the evidence against his acquaintances.

“We had CCTV of Wake travelling with Davis to Newquay and footage of Palmer embracing Davis before he boarded a train to Wales.

“Despite the evidence, Wake initially denied knowing Davis was wanted and had been charged but we had evidence that showed she was in court to hear he had been.

“This case sends a clear message to those who assist offenders on the run - you will be pursued, located and put before a court to answer for your crimes.”