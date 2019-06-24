A COUPLE have described the terrifying moment hammer-wielding thugs turned up at their door.

Decorator Shane Ramsey, 31, and his pregnant partner Sian, 21, have been staying at a property in Main Road, Alresford, since March.

The couple say they were given permission to live there while Shane carried out renovation work.

Last week they were issued with an eviction notice giving them one month to leave the house.

A day later, two people, unconnected to the landlord, arrived at the front door and demanded they left.

Days later a three men turned up.

We have seen a video showing one of the men throw a brick or small rock at the window and te other hit the door with a sledgehammer.

The other man then grabbed the sledgehammer and ran towards the door, hitting it repeatedly.

The shocking 12 minutes of footage has been passed to police.

Shane and Sian, who has previously had a miscarriage, were stood behind the door during the incident.

They had to duck to avoid being injured by the swinging hammer. Shane said: “I have never felt so threatened nor experienced such violence in my life and was determined to not let the group get into the house.

“I was extremely fearful for the safety of my partner and our unborn child.

“If I hadn’t of stood my ground and they had of entered, I dread to think what the outcome would have been.

“The aggression and disregard they were showing towards me and my partner was astonishing and terrifying.”

The couple say they are now too terrified to stay at the house due to the damage and have been sleeping in their car.

Essex Police were called to the scene following the latest incident on Thursday and have since arrested a 50-year-old man from London on suspicion of affray.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “We were called to reports of a disturbance at a property on Colchester Main Road, Alresford, just after 10am on June 20.

“A 50-year-old man from Wood Green in London was arrested on suspicion of affray

“He has been released under investigation as our enquiries continue.”