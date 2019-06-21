A viscious thug who left one of his victims partially paralysed during a campaign of violence has been jailed for ten years.

Connor Warner was jailed at Chelmsford Crown Court on Tuesday June 18 for attacking five men in three separate incidents.

Speaking after the hearing, Det Supt Scott Cannon said: “Warner is a violent thug who carried out vicious and needless attacks on five victims.

“The sentence reflects the seriousness of his crimes, including the psychological impact and physical injuries these men have suffered.

“He will now be off the streets of Essex for a considerable time, and I hope this gives his victims some comfort."

Most recently, on March 9 of this year, Warned attacked a 41-year-old man in Link Road, Canvey, by hitting him with a glass bottle.

Warner, of Cambridge Road, Canvey, chased him down and then tried to attack him again.

The victim suffered a serious large cut to his head which required surgery.

Warner was arrested at the scene and charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon.

He was also charged in connection with an attack in Southend in December 2017.

The 22-year-old sprayed CS spray into the faces of two men at East Coast Social in London Road, Southend, and was charged with administering a poison or noxious substance with intent and possession of a prohibited weapon.

He also admitted possession of an offensive weapon after he was caught on CCTV carrying a hammer in the waistband of his trousers in Lucy Road, Southend on April 29 last year.

On February 25 of this year, Warner again unleashed a violent and unprovoked attack at a nightclub in Chelmsford forcing his friends to move him outside.

The thug then pushed his way back into the club, where his cousin Tyler Mackelken was arguing with someone.

A third man was attempting to intervene and calm them down. But Warner threw a candle holder at him and punched him twice in the face.

The 42-year-old victim fell and was knocked unconscious. He is still suffering from partial paralysis, caused by post-concussion syndrome.

Warner admitted inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent, affray and actual bodily harm when he appeared at Chelmsford Crown Court on April 3 this year.

Mackelken, 24, of Fords Park Road, Canning Town, was charged with affray, which he admitted at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on March 7 this year.

Sentencing has been adjourned to a later date.

Warner’s friend, Oliver Poole, was also charged with affray after he was seen throwing objects into the club. He initially denied the charge but pleaded guilty at Chelmsford Crown Court on May 7.

He was sentenced to an 18-month community order on June 18 and must complete 200 hours of unpaid work. He was also ordered to pay £1,000 costs.