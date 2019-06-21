A GROUP of schoolboys have been banned from attending their end-of-year prom after performing a “lewd and inappropriate” dance routine during a leavers’ assembly.

The youngsters from Woodlands School, Takely End, Basildon, took to the stage to perform a routine to LMFAO’s hit ‘I’m Sexy And I Know It’.

The routine involved the topless boys wearing just a pair of shorts and recreating the risqué music video.

Parents claim teachers were initially supportive of the plan, but the school has denied this.

Video - the LMFAO dance - source - Youtube

Matt Croft, who is dad to a pupil who has not received a ban, said: “It was just harmless fun.

“They got onto stage and stripped down to their shorts and the teachers just watched it happen.”

The 35-year-old, from Basildon, added: “Some of the teachers watched it and then supported the decision to ban the boys from the prom.

“I can imagine there will be a lot of anger over this.

“As parents, we’ve all gone out, bought suits, and paid to hire vehicles for the night.

“These firms will now lose out as will the boys.

“If the teachers had stepped in then fine, but they didn’t do anything at all.

“I’ve seen videos on social media and it was just harmless fun.

“The boys have achieved so much at the school.”

David Wright, headteacher, said: “The school has taken the decision to not allow five Year 11 boys to attend their school prom following a display of inappropriate behaviour at the leavers’ assembly.

“The boys displayed lewd and inappropriate behaviour despite being asked repeatedly by their teachers to refrain from such behaviour.

“The school expects high, decent moral standards from its students, as well as the ability for students to respect their teachers and fellow classmates.

“I am disappointed to say the behaviour in question fell below these standards.”