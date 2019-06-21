A DELIVERY duo told how they chased a thief who broke into their work van and stole goods.

Ashley Murrel, 27, and Dale Howsego, 25, both from Basildon, were working for online retailer, AO, through a recruitment agency for a year when their company van was stolen as they stopped at Asda, at Pipps Hill retail park, to buy lunch.

Both men were suspended on the same day following the incident in April, until further notice, and then let go two months later by phone.

Dale, who has a one-year-old baby with his partner, said: “I am disgusted at how we have been treated.

“We were good employees - we always went the extra mile.

“We have done nothing wrong. I have a family to provide for.

“When we came back from Asda that day, a lady was screaming ‘they’ve just robbed your van’.

“I chased the guys on foot as it can be quite tricky to get out of the retail park in the car.

“I then tried to open his van door and he mounted the kerb and tried to run me over. He then sped off erratically and was over taking cars.”

Ashley added: “They had smashed the lock off the door and we believe they unloaded a number of electrical appliances from our van into their van. When Dale started chasing them on foot, another witness told me to jump in his car, so I did and we chased him in the car for about three minutes or so before we lost him.

“It’s so frustrating. Looking back now, all I was thinking about was getting the stuff back and thinking about my job, to the point where I was willing to risk my life - had we caught up with him, who knows what would’ve happened.”

“This has made me so stressed and put such a financial strain on my family. I have two kids, a wife and a new baby on the way. We were comfortable in this job. We always went out of our way for the company and the customers. I feel so let down.”

Police confirmed arrests had been made. A spokesman for Essex Police said: “We were called at around 11.30am on Monday, April 14, with reports of theft from a vehicle parked at Asda at Pipps Hill Retail Park, in Basildon.

“A man reported that items were taken from a vehicle by a man who drove off in a van. a man was arrested in London on Friday, April 28, on suspicion of criminal damage and theft from the vehicle. He has been released under investigation.

A spokesman for AO said: “On this occasion, Mr Howsego and Mr Mullins were contracted by a third party to do deliveries for AO so we are unable to comment further on this matter.”