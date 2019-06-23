THE makers of TV shows like Celebrity Juice, Through the Key Hole and Your Face or Mine are looking for contestants for a series of game shows.

TalkBack Productions is on the hunt for contestants to star alongside comedian and presenter Alan Carr.

The ITV1 game shows need "fun, outgoing and confident" competitors.

The production company is looking for lively solo players for Take Your Pick, groups of ten or more for The Price is Right, amateur darts players for Bullseye, loved-up couples for Play Your Cards Right, and families or friends for Strike It Lucky.

To apply visit https://fmuk.etribez.com/ag/fmuktb/epicgameshow/welcome.html.

Applications close on July 7.