Essex joined together to celebrate the annual LGBT+ pride.

Essex Pride held the annual event in Chelmsford City Centre.

Thousands gathered for the event in Central Park.

A huge array of acts entertained the crowds.

Event bosses said: "Thank you to all the amazing people that made Essex Pride happen, the volunteers, sponsors, artists, stallholders, pride team, and the incredible people that came to celebrate."

David Burton-Sampson, Labour mayor of Basildon, who is openly gay, attended the event in Chelmsford to show his support.

Great weekend had at #EssexPride. Did you pop down and see us?

If so, share your pictures with us 🏳️‍🌈 #CStarTravel



Prize Draw WINNER to be announced SOON! #Temptations pic.twitter.com/AjZTOBPyDp — CStar Co-op Travel (@CstarTravel) 18 June 2019

He said: “I had an amazing time at Essex Pride.

“I was honoured to take to the stage to shout about the rainbow flag and how important it is to celebrate diversity.”

He also met Bob Massey, mayor of Chelmsford at the event.

The attendance of the mayors was praised by various community groups.

Scout Pride Essex said: “Fantastic to see Chelmsford and Basildon mayor at Essex Pride and showing their support for LGBT+ scouts.”

There will be pride events in Southend in July and Basildon in September.