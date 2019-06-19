Detectives investigating a number of assaults in Chelmsford last month are urging witnesses to come forward.

Both incidents took place on Duke Street in the early hours of Saturday, May 18.

A man and a woman were walking under the railway bridge, between the bus depot and the train station, when they stopped to give a rough sleeper some money between 2.30am and 3am.

A group of men and women, believed to be aged in their late teens or early 20s, approached the couple and, after a brief verbal exchange, began hitting and kicking the woman and punched and kicked the man.

The man, aged in his 30s, suffered a broken thumb. The woman suffered cuts and bruises and both were, understandably, shaken by the incident.

It is believed that there were around eight assailants.

The first man has been described as white and between 5ft 9ins and 5ft 11ins tall, he was of medium build and had mousy brown curly hair. He wore a dark-coloured baseball cap and a black hooded jacket with black jogging bottoms. On his feet were dark black Nike Air Force trainers with a white sole.

A boy in the group, believed to be around aged 16, has been described as white and of skinny build. He was around 5ft 5ins tall. He wore a blue jumper with a white or cream coloured logo on it and blue jeans.

Another man has been described as being olive-skinned and of stock build. He had a thin, dark moustache and a thin beard. He wore a yellow jacket.

Three girls, believed to be around 16 years-old, were also alleged to be involved in the incident. All of the girls were white and spoke with local accents.

The first girl was described as being around 5ft tall and of slim to medium build. She had long, straight brown hair, and wore a purple jacket, white jeans and boots.

The second girl was of a heavier build and had either blonde or brown hair that was up in a ponytail. There was not a clear description of the third girl, or of a fourth man believed to be involved.

Between 3am and 3.30am, it is believed that the boys and men from the same group approached two men and a woman walking near to the bus depot and tried to steal a necklace from one of the victims.

As the victims carried on walking, the group shouted threats at them, before rushing over and assaulting them. One of the victims, a man aged in his 20s, suffered a broken jaw.

Detective Sergeant Courtney Cowell, of Chelmsford CID, said: “These incidents explicitly preyed on vulnerable people who were enjoying nights out. The behaviour exhibited by this group is absolutely unacceptable, and I’d like to reassure the public that we’re doing everything we can to trace them.

“Our initial enquiries, including scoping CCTV in the area and speaking to victims, has given us a valuable start to this investigation, but now we are asking for anyone who may have seen these incidents to come forward and call us on 101.

“If you saw the first incident with the couple please quote 42/78090/19, for the incident past 3am, please quote 42/84371/19.