A woman has been left with serious leg injuries after being hit by a lorry outside a fast food restaurant.

The incident happened in Broomfield Road, Chelmsford between Patching Hall Lane and Valley Bridge, at about 2.30pm today.

The road is closed in both directions near KFC

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We were called shortly before 2.30pm on Wednesday, June 19 to reports of a collision in Broomfield Road, Chelmsford involving a lorry and a pedestrian.

"The pedestrian, a woman in her 70s, has sustained serious leg injuries.

"If you saw or heard anything, have any CCTV or dash cam footage, or any other information please call us on 101 quoting incident 657 of June 19 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."