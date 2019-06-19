A man has been rushed to hospital with injuries after an incident near a busy high street.

The man was attacked in Sir Francis Way, Brentwood off the high street this morning.

Officers rushed to the scene and arrested a man who is also in hospital.

An Essex Police spokesman said: "We were called during the early hours of Wednesday, June 19, with reports that a man had been assaulted on Sir Francis Way, Brentwood.

"Officers arrived and arrested a 25-year-old man on suspicion of GBH.

"He has been taken to hospital and being treated for non-serious injuries.

"A 56-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

"Witnesses or any with information are asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident 112 of June 19.

"Information can also be given completely anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org."