MILITARY personnel are being offered a free breakfast or carvery meal at Toby Carvery to mark Armed Forces Day.

The special Armed Forces Day offer is available to serving troops, veterans and reserves across the whole of the British armed forces on June 29, as a way of saying thank you for all of their hard work.

To claim their free meal, military personnel just need to download a voucher on the Toby Carvery website or app and present it in their chosen restaurant along with their military ID.

It follows a successful event last year which saw more than 7,000 meals claimed on Armed Forces Day.

This year the carvery chain hopes to give away 10,000 free meals as part of a Toby 10K Challenge.

Martin Gosling, brand operations director for Toby Carvery, said: “Armed Forces Day is the perfect opportunity for us to come together in showing support for our heroes and giving them a huge thank you for their service.

“The response to the offer over the last few years has been absolutely fantastic, and we’re keen to achieve our Toby 10K Challenge by hitting our target of serving at least 10,000 free meals to armed forces members.

“We’re proud to support the incredible men and women in the armed forces and a meal on us is just a small way for us to show our gratitude.”

Armed Forces Day is celebrated across the UK every year as a chance for the public to show their support for the men and women of the British Army, Royal Navy and Royal Air Force.

As a year-round thank you, the restaurant will also be offering a 20 per cent discount to Defence Discount Service and Blue Light Card holders across all of their restaurants.